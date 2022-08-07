Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to the recent murders of four Muslim men.(Source: Albuquerque Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police investigating whether the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque are connected said Sunday they need help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths.

Police said the vehicle sought is a dark gray or silver, four-door Volkswagen with dark tinted windows.

A Muslim man was killed Friday night in Albuquerque.

Authorities are investigating whether there are connections between that killing and the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico’s biggest city.

Authorities said they can’t say yet if the shootings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and can determine a motive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An extensive crime scene where nine people were shot outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in OTR early...
Mayor, councilmember ‘call for accountability’ following OTR mass shooting
Dayton quadruple murder suspect Stephen Marlow.
Police: Dayton shooter captured in Kansas; 4 dead including teenage girl
Police were at the scene of a crash on Hamilton Avenue at I-275.
1 dead, 3 injured in Hamilton Avenue crash at the I-275 overpass
Roxanne Barbara Hayes
Prosecutor: Parents stole thousands from families hoping to adopt fetus delivered drugged, stillborn
Stephen Marlow
Armed and dangerous man sought in Dayton shootings, FBI says

Latest News

Former Bengal Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson with stars Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins and...
Chad Johnson, ‘Pacman’ Jones steal the show at Bengals training camp
In a speech before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Inflation...
Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden
First responders bogged down by a Wilmington Air Park foam release.
Foam released at Wilmington Air Park, officials responding
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection