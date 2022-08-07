Car into Ohio River in Clermont County, dispatchers say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a car that went into the Ohio River in Clermont County.

It happened off Palestine Road in Pierce Township.

Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the report around 2:50 p.m.

A dive team is on scene. No word on victims.

Task Force One is heading into the water. Still no word on victims. pic.twitter.com/jXxsdbhXXp — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) August 7, 2022

Right now crews are searching the Ohio after investigators say a vehicle went into the water. pic.twitter.com/lGbrSGhRDn — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) August 7, 2022

