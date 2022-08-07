Car into Ohio River in Clermont County, dispatchers say
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a car that went into the Ohio River in Clermont County.
It happened off Palestine Road in Pierce Township.
Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the report around 2:50 p.m.
A dive team is on scene. No word on victims.
We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.