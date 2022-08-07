Chad Johnson, ‘Pacman’ Jones steal the show at Bengals training camp

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was an eventful Bengals training camp on Sunday thanks to a surprise trio of former NFL stars.

Former Bengals Chad Johnson and Adam “Pacman” Jones attended the practice. Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall was there as well.

Johnson spent a good amount of time talking with Bengals current stars Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd on the sidelines.

Chase says he worked out with Johnson on route-running in the offseason.

“It’s fun to build that relationship,” Chase said of Johnson. “I’ve worked out with him. We talk about routes and stuff like that. He talks about what I’m good at and what I can work on. He gives me some pointers. He’s a fun person to be around. He always brings the energy.”

Marshall and Jones are in Cincinnati doing work for their “I am and Athlete” podcast.

With so much star power, the sight of Joe Burrow walking around out of his cart risks getting passed over. But Marshall and Jones had a lot to say about the Bengals quarterback, whom they interviewed for their podcast.

“I freaking love Joe (Burrow),” Jones said. “This guy is different and he’s different in a great way. He’s a cool guy. And, he likes (popular rapper) Gunna. So, that makes it even better for me. Just talking with him, he’s just a winner.”

