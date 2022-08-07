Deputies investigate bomb scare near Dillonvale IGA
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that occurred near the Dillionvale IGA in Sycamore Township.
A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m.
It is unclear what the caller said.
The dispatcher stated that no injuries were reported.
Deputies are still investigating.
