Deputies investigate bomb scare near Dillonvale IGA

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that occurred near the Dillionvale IGA in Sycamore Township.

A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m.

It is unclear what the caller said.

The dispatcher stated that no injuries were reported.

Deputies are still investigating.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.