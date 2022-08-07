Contests
Deputies investigate bomb scare near Dillonvale IGA

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that occurred near the Dillionvale IGA in Sycamore Township.

A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m.

It is unclear what the caller said.

The dispatcher stated that no injuries were reported.

Deputies are still investigating.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information becomes available.

