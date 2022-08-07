Contests
Driver seriously injured in Mt. Airy crash, police say

Police were at the scene of a serious injury crash in Mt. Airy Sunday morning.
Police were at the scene of a serious injury crash in Mt. Airy Sunday morning.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is seriously injured after a crash happened in Mt. Airy Sunday morning.

Officers say the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of Colerain Avenue.

Rahkina Eubanks, 24, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord southbound on Colerain Avenue when she lost control of the car, left the road, and hit a utility pole, police said.

Officers say Eubanks was taken to Children’s Hospital and then transferred to UC Medical Center, where she is in stable condition.

Excessive speed played a factor in the crash, police said. It is unclear if she was wearing her seatbelt and if impairment played a factor in the crash.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

