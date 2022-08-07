Findlay Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week with events throughout the week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The U.S.D.A. declares a national proclamation each year to celebrate farmers markets in the United States on the first full week of August.

For the year 2022, this falls on the dates on and between Sunday, August 7 through Saturday, August 13.

For 170 years, Findlay Market has been involved with farmers markets and has them year-round on Saturdays and Sundays. But for this week, Findlay Market has additional events to go along with the farmers market.

“We’re going to be sampling some local fruits, vegetables from some of our farmers, as well as some of the other items that you can find in our farmers market so we’ve got pies, cheesecakes, kombucha - so we’re trying to highlight all of our businesses that are in the farmers market that you can find every Saturday and Sunday.” said Sam Stewart-Campbell, Event and Volunteer Coordinator for Findlay Market.

Stewart-Campbell also described an event that will take place on Sunday that she’s personally excited for, saying that the market will have, “chickens... so you and your family can come down and we’re going to have the chickens at the end of the farm shed... and you can do meet and greet, you can pet them... and what we’re going to be doing is just talking about the importance of growing your own food and being sustainable with things like that.”

From Tuesday through Friday, there will be additional tastings along with demos from local growers and producers.

It all wraps up on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with not only more sampling, but also learn how to plant your own produce that you can take home. In addition, there will be storytime for kids with Cincinnati Public Library. For the adults, there will be a tasting table with ‘mocktails’ (non-alcoholic cocktails) that uses ingredients from what you’d find at the farmers market.

You can find more details on the events as well as the schedule on their website.

