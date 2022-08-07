Foam released at Wilmington Air Park, officials responding
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of the Wilmington Air Park Sunday evening after a foam release.
Officials have not said whether there was a fire associated with the incident.
No word on how long it will take to remove the foam.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.
