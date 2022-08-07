Foam released at Wilmington Air Park, officials responding

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of the Wilmington Air Park Sunday evening after a foam release.

Officials have not said whether there was a fire associated with the incident.

No word on how long it will take to remove the foam.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

#BREAKING: There was a foam release in a hangar at the Wilmington Air Park. Officials cannot yet say whether there was a fire. They won’t know until the foam is moved out of the area. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/tMtbyUOlQ0 — Candice Hare (@CandiceHare_) August 7, 2022

Foam visible inside the hangar and covering part of an airplane @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/QJSNnVT83k — Candice Hare (@CandiceHare_) August 7, 2022

