One person shot outside Marshall’s in Deerfield Township

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is under arrest following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Marshall’s in Deerfield Township, a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies responded to the area around 9:26 p.m. for a report of a disorderly/intoxicated person with a weapon.

They were later advised that shots had been fired and found a female with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.

There is no word on her condition.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Hector Aponte Vega was arrested and charged with domestic violence and assault.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has additional information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says Hector Aponte Vega, 32, was arrested and charged with domestic violence and assault following a shooting in the parking lot at Marshall's in Deerfield Township. (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.