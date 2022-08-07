Multiple people shot outside OTR bar, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after several people were shot in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s at 13th and Main Streets.

Officers at the scene confirmed multiple people were shot. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Police have Main Street closed, and police tape runs west on Thirteenth Street to Vine Street and eastward encompassing Zeigler Park.

This is a developing story. FOX19 is at the scene.

I just spoke with an employee of Mr.Pitiful’s who said they were working the door. He said all of a sudden “all hell broke loose.” They said they heard 15-20 gun shots, “It sounded like packs of fire crackers going off.” They saw multiple people taken away on stretchers. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Mt1qmzW8AT — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) August 7, 2022

NEW VIDEO: Very active scene at the intersection of Main and Woodward. Police have multiple streets closed, including parts of Sycamore, Reading, 12th, 13th, and Ziegler Park. - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Pw6lYEI9Tb — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) August 7, 2022

