Multiple people shot outside OTR bar, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after several people were shot in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s at 13th and Main Streets.

Officers at the scene confirmed multiple people were shot. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Police have Main Street closed, and police tape runs west on Thirteenth Street to Vine Street and eastward encompassing Zeigler Park.

This is a developing story. FOX19 is at the scene.

