Surveillance video shows people running from gunshots in OTR

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance video, obtained by FOX19 NOW, shows people running from gunshot sounds in Over-the-Rhine Sunday morning.

According to Cincinnati police, nine people were shot and injured around 1:38 a.m. in what they call a mass shooting.

The shooting took place outside of Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets.

Lt. Colonel Mike John stated that eight men and one woman between the ages of 23 and 47 were shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

All of them were taken to UC Medical Center for treatment and then released, police said.

Officers say that they are searching for at least two suspects who had firearms and exchanged gunfire near the intersection of Main and Woodward streets.

Lt. Colonel John says an officer fired one shot at the suspect as that person ran east toward Sycamore Street. It’s not known if the officer’s bullet struck the suspect.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with video of the shooting to please contact them as they continue their investigation.

