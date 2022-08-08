1 dead, 8 first responders injured in foam release at Wilmington Air Park

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was confirmed dead after fire suppression foam was released at Hanger 1006 in Wilmington Air Park on Monday.

Tim Law, 55, was identified as the “unaccounted for” individual who died in Hanger 1006, Clinton County Public Information Officer Pam Bauer confirmed.

According to Bauer, Wilmington Fire and EMS responded to a fire suppression foam release and multiple injuries, including two people trapped in a car and one in an office at Hanger 1006 on Sunday.

Responders were forced to vacate the scene due to unsafe conditions, Bauer explained.

“Mutual aid from surrounding agencies began to arrive, which enable search operations to continue,” Bauer said. “Incident Command was established with Lt. Richard Burt from the Wilmington Fire Department and EMS as the commander. During response operations, two separate responder maydays were issued and eight responders were transported for medical care due to eye injury, electrocution and other physical injuries.”

It is unknown what triggered the fire suppression foam to release, but it was not a fire, Bauer said.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal is conducting the ongoing investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.