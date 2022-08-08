19-year-old killed in Adams County ATV accident, OSP says
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A 19-year-old ATV driver was killed Saturday night in Peebles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say that around 7 p.m. Montgomery Myers, 19, was driving northbound on Louisville Road near Degler Road when he failed to turn on a left curve, went off the right side of the road, and then hit a utility pole.
Myers was taken to the Adams County Regional Medical Center, where he later died, troopers said.
It is unclear if speed, drugs, and/or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
