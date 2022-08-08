$5,000 reward offered in OTR mass shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Cincinnati Police Department are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the mass shooting in OTR early Sunday morning.

Nine people were injured when gunfire rang out around 1:38 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets.

During a press conference Sunday, Cincinnati Police Lt. Colonel Mike John said that eight men and one woman between the ages of 23 and 47 were wounded.

Officials say they are searching for at least two suspects who had firearms and exchanged gunfire near the intersection of Main and Woodward streets.

Cincinnati police say District One officers and officers assigned to the Civil Disturbance Response Team responded to the area to clear a large disorderly crowd from the street when a fight broke out between two groups of people.

Lt. Colonel John says an officer fired one shot at the suspect as that person ran east toward Sycamore Street. It’s not known if the officer’s bullet struck the suspect.

Police say they only have a vague description of one of the suspects who was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888) 283-8477), call (513) 413-4625 or CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.

People may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.