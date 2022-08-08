Contests
Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge

By Kendall Hyde
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Search and rescue crews pulled a body out of the Ohio River that was found underneath the Taylor Southgate Bridge.

FOX19 NOW was at the scene as crews pulled the body from the water outside the BB Riverboat.

Numerous Campbell and Boone County first responders were on the scene.

Police had the small section on the side of BB Riverboat blocked off but allowed customers to continue to go inside.

According to investigators, they are reaching out to the family of the person found in the water to let them know their loved one has been found.

No identity has been released.

