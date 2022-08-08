Butler County man indicted on 19 child porn-related charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County Grand Jury has indicted a man on 19 child porn-related charges.

In June, Brandon Marlow, 36, was arrested for three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Marlow’s list of charges grew to 19, the sheriff’s office said.

He is now facing seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material,12 charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, and one charge for possessing drug abuse instruments, the sheriff’s office said.

Marlow is still in the Butler County Jail and his next court date has not been scheduled.

