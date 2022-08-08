A few showers and isolated thunderstorms possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will be similar to Sunday as much of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but during the afternoon, daytime heating and humidity will spark isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Some of these pockets of rain will bring heavy downpours, but it will be very localized. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80s and flirt with 90 in parts of the tri-state.

Better chances for rain and thunder develop Tuesday into the afternoon hours. Heavy downpours Tuesday may result in ponding on roadways or even some flooded yards. Highs will be knocked down thanks to cloud cover and rain to only reach the low-to-mid 80s. More scattered showers and thunderstorms continue Wednesday as the cold front responsible for this rain begins to work it’s way through the tri-state. Again, threats for heavy downpours continue with highs only in the low 80s and a few upper 70s!

The cold front finally passes through the FOX19 NOW viewing area Wednesday night as lower humidity moves into the region. Thursday will have highs reach the low-to-mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds, though in the evening hours clouds will increase as a weak secondary cold front moves through the Ohio Valley region. This could spark a few light showers, especially to the north going into Thursday evening - but most spots will remain dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy Thursday with overnight lows approaching the 60 degree mark.

Friday and Saturday will feel almost fall-like given how much lower humidity will be in addition to cooler temperatures! Highs both days will only reach the mid-to-upper 70s. Temperatures overnight both nights will drop into the 50s, which will warrant sleeping with the windows open while giving the AC a break! Sunday will

