First annual Boards and Brews event brings beer and cornhole together for charity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Sunday, folks who went to the first annual event had food, beer, raffles, FC Cincinnati Street Team and a cornhole tournament to raise funds to support People Working Cooperatively (PWC).

Ryan McLane, Emerging Leader Board President of PWC, explained what the local nonprofit does in an example.

“If you’re someone living below the poverty line... maybe you have a disability and your heat goes out in the winter time you can’t afford to make the repairs and you have no one else to turn to, PWC is a nonprofit construction company that will step in and do those repairs for you.”

PWC partnered with Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom for the first annual Boards and Brews Homebrew Competition and Cornhole Tournament.

The event started at noon with the Homebrew Competition, in which local homebrewers submitted their best recipes for a chance to brew it with head brewer, Chris Siegman. Following the announcement, the winning beer was officially tapped and available for purchase at the taproom.

“As a company, we’ve done some of this stuff internally before, amongst our coworkers but in Cincinnati, locally, we’ve never really done a public facing homebrew competition, so the idea to be able to do that is exciting for us,” said Keith McEly, General Manager of the Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom when asked about the homebrew competition.

Nineteen beers were submitted in the competition, with the top three announced at the start of the Boards and Brews event.

There was a cornhole tournament folks registered for prior to the day of the event. 32 teams of two players competed for exciting prizes. All proceeds from the event benefit the programs and mission of PWC.

Recreational play was also available throughout the event.

There were also raffles for enter-to-win prizes, with all proceeds going to PWC.

McEly spoke of the work that PWC does and why the Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom partnered with the nonprofit, saying, “[Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom] really believe[s] in [PWC’s] mission of what they’re doing as far as helping disabled, veteran elderly and low-income Cincinnatian’s; we think its just a really valuable service that they’re offering the community.”

To learn more about People Working Cooperatively, you can visit their website, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.