I-71/I-75 in NKY shut down after body found on side of highway

KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -Covington police shut down all lanes on Interstate 71/75 in Kenton County after a body was found on the side of the road, according to Kenton County police.

Officers say that police and medics were dispatched at 6:55 a.m. to I-75 Northbound near Kyle’s Lane for a non-responsive person.

It is unclear how the person died.

Police have not identified the person.

Traffic remains closed on I-75 in both directions. Drivers are being rerouted to Kyle’s Lane.

Police are still investigating.

Witnesses are asked to contact Lt. Robert Rose at 859-292-2252.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.