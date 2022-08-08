Contests
I-71/I-75 in NKY shut down after body found on side of highway

Police were at the scene in Kenton County after a body was found on the side of the road.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -Covington police shut down all lanes on Interstate 71/75 in Kenton County after a body was found on the side of the road, according to Kenton County police.

Officers say that police and medics were dispatched at 6:55 a.m. to I-75 Northbound near Kyle’s Lane for a non-responsive person.

It is unclear how the person died.

Police have not identified the person.

Traffic remains closed on I-75 in both directions. Drivers are being rerouted to Kyle’s Lane.

Police are still investigating.

Witnesses are asked to contact Lt. Robert Rose at 859-292-2252.

