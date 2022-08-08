Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

‘Magnum, P.I.’ actor Roger E. Mosley dies at 83

Actor Roger E. Mosley was best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the...
Actor Roger E. Mosley was best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the hit 80s TV show “Magnum, P.I.” He was also Coach Ricketts on “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Roger E. Mosley is dead at age 83 after being injured in a car crash, according to his daughter.

He was best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the hit 80s TV show “Magnum, P.I.” He was also Coach Ricketts on “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”

Mosley’s daughter says he was in a car crash last week that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition.

“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all,” she said in a Facebook post.

Mosley also appeared on “Sanford and Son,” “The Love Boat,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files,” “Starsky and Hutch” and dozens of other TV series.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An extensive crime scene where nine people were shot outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in OTR early...
Mayor, councilmember ‘call for accountability’ following OTR mass shooting
Multiple jurisdictions at the scene of a water search after a person reportedly crashed and...
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
Dayton quadruple murder suspect Stephen Marlow.
Police: Dayton shooter captured in Kansas; 4 dead including teenage girl
First responders bogged down by a Wilmington Air Park foam release.
Coroner, Red Cross at Wilmington Air Park after foam release
A man is under arrest following a shooting in the parking lot of Marshall's in Deerfield...
One person shot outside Marshall’s in Deerfield Township

Latest News

Police search for suspects in connection with OTR mass shooting
Police search for suspects in connection with OTR mass shooting
Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood decided to arm every school resource officer in Madison...
NC sheriff’s office puts AR-15s in schools in case of emergencies
First Alert Weather Forecast Video
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Troopers say they were at the scene of a fatal ATV accident in Adams County Saturday.
19-year-old killed in Adams County ATV accident, OSP says