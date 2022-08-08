Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

New info in teacher’s 2005 death could point to person responsible

Andrew Douglas Johnson was 47 when he died on Feb. 16, 2005.
Andrew Douglas Johnson was 47 when he died on Feb. 16, 2005.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - A new tip in a near two decades old murder could point investigators to the person responsible for the death of a teacher in 2005.

Andrew Douglas Johnson was 47 when he died on Feb. 16, 2005.

That day, officers were called to I-75 near the Norwood Lateral for a reported crash.

Officers arrived at the crash to find Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Our officers got up there. [Johnson] had sustained a gunshot wound to the face,” recalls St. Bernard Police Detective Keith Ingram. “They transported him to the hospital where he subsequently passed away.”

>> Son, daughter haunted by father’s mysterious death <<

17 years later, Johnson’s case remains unsolved.

Aside from being a teacher, the 47-year-old ran a cleaning business which is the subject of a recent tip.

Detective Ingram said Johnson’s son received a tip that suggests the person responsible for his father’s death was a business partner of his.

“We don’t know who the business partner is,” explained Detective Ingram. “So if anybody knows of Doug Johnson’s business partner, presumably from the cleaning company that Doug operated, that would be beneficial to the investigation help.”

The recent tip is helpful, Detective Ingram said, but officers are still puzzled as to why someone would want to kill the 47-year-old teacher.

“With this, it’s been tough because Doug had no enemies; well-liked person, well-respected person in the community,” said Detective Ingram. “So that makes it tough.”

Call St. Bernard Police at 513-242-2727 if you have information regarding the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An extensive crime scene where nine people were shot outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in OTR early...
Mayor, councilmember ‘call for accountability’ following OTR mass shooting
A man's body was found early Monday morning on I-75 northbound near the Kyles Lane exit.
Body found on side of I-75 North identified
Multiple jurisdictions at the scene of a water search after a person reportedly crashed and...
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
Dayton quadruple murder suspect Stephen Marlow.
Police: Dayton shooter captured in Kansas; 4 dead including teenage girl
First responders bogged down by a Wilmington Air Park foam release.
Coroner, Red Cross at Wilmington Air Park after foam release

Latest News

Butler County man indicted on 19 child porn-related charges
Butler County man indicted on 19 child porn-related charges
Brandon Marlow, 36, was indicted Monday on 19 child porn-related charges.
Butler County man indicted on 19 child porn-related charges
Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge
Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge
George IV is on trial for aggravated murder.
Jury selection begins for George Wagner IV’s trial in Pike County Massacre