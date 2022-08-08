‘Pregame at The Banks’ kicks off Friday before Bengals game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Pregame at The Banks” kicks off this week before the Bengals game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 12.

The pregame spans three blocks in the DORA district and will have live music, food, drinks and games for Bengals fans of all ages from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Every Bengals home game will kick off with the new tailgate party.

Tailgate times vary per home game.

