Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

‘Pregame at The Banks’ kicks off Friday before Bengals game

(Albert Cesare/ The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Pregame at The Banks” kicks off this week before the Bengals game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 12.

The pregame spans three blocks in the DORA district and will have live music, food, drinks and games for Bengals fans of all ages from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Every Bengals home game will kick off with the new tailgate party.

Tailgate times vary per home game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An extensive crime scene where nine people were shot outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in OTR early...
Mayor, councilmember ‘call for accountability’ following OTR mass shooting
Multiple jurisdictions at the scene of a water search after a person reportedly crashed and...
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
Dayton quadruple murder suspect Stephen Marlow.
Police: Dayton shooter captured in Kansas; 4 dead including teenage girl
First responders bogged down by a Wilmington Air Park foam release.
Coroner, Red Cross at Wilmington Air Park after foam release
Police were at the scene in Kenton County after a body was found on the side of the road.
Police: Body found on side of I-75 North ‘most likely’ hit by semi

Latest News

Officials Hold Press Conference on Fire Suppression Foam Release at Wilmington Air Park
Officials Hold Press Conference on Fire Suppression Foam Release at Wilmington Air Park
Police were at the scene in Kenton County after a body was found on the side of the road.
Police: Body found on side of I-75 North ‘most likely’ hit by semi
First responders bogged down by a Wilmington Air Park foam release.
1 dead, 8 first responders injured in foam release at Wilmington Air Park
The winners of the Homebrew Challenge from Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom to help People...
First annual Boards and Brews event brings beer and cornhole together for charity