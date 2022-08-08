Contests
Tuesday, Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days for heavy rain, flooding

Evening Forecast Update with Ashley Smith
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State will experience isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms Monday evening and overnight.

The thunderstorms, that are not expected to be severe, could contain intense downpours leading to flooding.

The pattern will continue Tuesday and Wednesday and that is why the FOX19 NOW Weather team has declared both as First Alert Weather Days.

In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is encouraging news for late in the week, beginning Wednesday night, an invasion of Canadian air will bring cooler, much less humid air to the FOX19 NOW viewing area that will last through the weekend.

It’s a pattern change that will keep temperatures a bit cooler than normal into the last week of August.

