Victim identified in Colerain Township crash
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the victim in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Hamilton Avenue near the I-275 overpass Saturday.
Police say that a car and a tractor-trailer collided around noon.
According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Patricia Lauricella, 69, was a passenger and died at the scene.
Three other people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.
The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
Police are still investigating.
