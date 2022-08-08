Contests
Victim identified in Colerain Township crash

Police were at the scene of a crash on Hamilton Avenue at I-275.
Police were at the scene of a crash on Hamilton Avenue at I-275.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the victim in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Hamilton Avenue near the I-275 overpass Saturday.

Police say that a car and a tractor-trailer collided around noon.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Patricia Lauricella, 69, was a passenger and died at the scene.

Three other people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

Police are still investigating.

