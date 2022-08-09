Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown hit-and-run crash

One man is dead and another is under arrest on felony charges in a hit-and-run crash in...
One man is dead and another is under arrest on felony charges in a hit-and-run crash in Middletown Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest on felony charges in a hit-and-run crash in Middletown Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Donald Williams, 62, was struck on his motorized bicycle on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road at about 9 p.m., police said.

The striking vehicle, a Chrysler PT Cruiser, was heading north at the time on Roosevelt and attempting to turn west onto Johns Road.

Williams was taken to Atrium Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was identified by police as Dominique Tarrance, 24.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and fleeing the scene of an accident and booked into the Middletown City Jail at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tarrance is scheduled to make his first appearance in the case before a Middletown Municipal Court judge at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's body was found early Monday morning on I-75 northbound near the Kyles Lane exit.
Body found on side of I-75 North identified
Multiple jurisdictions at the scene of a water search after a person reportedly crashed and...
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
Police were at the scene of a crash on Hamilton Avenue at I-275.
Victim identified in Colerain Township crash
Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge
Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge
First responders bogged down by a Wilmington Air Park foam release.
Coroner, Red Cross at Wilmington Air Park after foam release

Latest News

Tuesday Video Alert
First Alert Weather Forecast For Tuesday
Lakota School Board votes to amend policy for board members visiting schools
Lakota School Board amends policy for board members visiting schools
First Alert Weather Days: Tue and Wed, Heavy Rain, Some Localized Flooding
Overnight Forecast Update
Andrew Douglas Johnson was 47 when he died on Feb. 16, 2005.
New info in teacher’s 2005 death could point to person responsible