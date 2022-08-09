3 Cincinnati men accused in theft scheme at Kings Island, prosecutor says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three men are accused in a theft scheme at Kings Island, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

A Warren County grand jury on Monday indicted Quentario Irvin Lakes Dye, Lamont Johnson and Branden Benito Fantroy on charges of receiving stolen property.

Johnson faces additional charges after allegedly fleeing police and giving a false identity. Dye faces an additional charge of driving on a suspended license.

The men, all of Cincinnati, carried out the alleged thefts on July 6. Fornshell says they went to the park in Mason with a plan ahead of time and with no other purpose than to steal.

The men are accused of targeting the storage bins in which park patrons can leave their personal belongings, including wallets and cell phones, while they go on rides.

Fornshell says they stole thousands of dollars in cash, credit cards, gift cards, cell phones and electronics from the bins and from unlocked vehicles at the park.

Authorities allegedly caught the men using stolen credit cards to buy gift cards at the Kroger in Deerfield Township. Fornshell says store employees recognized the suspects from a loss prevention bulletin posted regarding people believed to be involved in ongoing illegal acts at other nearby stores.

The men allegedly threw some of the stolen items out of their window after police were called in to apprehend them.

They will be arraigned Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

