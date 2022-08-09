Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - An Amazon delivery driver is not facing any charges after he shot a knife-wielding man on Sunday.

The driver was out on his route when the suspect, Christopher Roberts, walked up to him with a knife, according to Middletown police.

“Obviously, he [Amazon driver] was in fear,” explained Middletown Police Chief David Birk. “So, in defense of himself, he was able to discharge a firearm striking the individual in the leg area.”

The police report shows Roberts was suspected of being under the influence of drugs when he confronted the Amazon driver.

After being shot in the leg, Roberts ran from the scene and was eventually found by police who took him to Atrium Medical Center, Chief Birk said.

Officers were investigating the shooting to determine if it was done in self-defense when Roberts walked out of the hospital, the chief explained.

“Him walking away from the hospital kind of helped clarify the situation that the Amazon delivery driver was just defending himself,” Chief Birk said.

Police found Roberts and took him to a different hospital for treatment.

It is unknown when he will appear in court.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.