Avondale shooting victim shows up at hospital, says he was caught up in crossfire, police say

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim said he felt caught up in the crossfire between two other people who fired shots from vehicles on or near Magill Avenue at Hutchins Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.

Eight to nine rounds were shot into the van, according to police.

Shell casings were found on Magill at Hutchins.

The victim was shot in the hand and shoulder and is expected to recover, police confirm.

No arrests were made.

FOX19 NOW is checking with Cincinnati police for more details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

