Boone County Fair continues through Saturday

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Summer break may be winding down but one tradition is still happening this week: the Boone County Fair.

This is the 90th year for the Boone County Fair.

Showing livestock is a big part of the fair but there is a lot of entertainment each night, carnival rides, food, and much more.

“The people you meet here are so nice,” says 4H participant Jessica Rowland, “Everyone is willing to help you and just being able to work with animals is so much fun. Just the overall experience is really great.”

Rowland landed her pig, “pretty lady,” in the sale of champions.

“On Saturday, they have the sale of champions and that’s where you show your animal in a big arena and many different people can bid on your animal,” explains Rowland.

In addition to showing livestock, there is live music each night, horse shows, a demolition derby and much more. And of course, tasty food and rides.

“The whole community really gets behind us and supports us,” says Boone County Fair Board Member Sandra Cupps, “And we appreciate anybody that wants to come out and get that organic experience. If you’ve always wanted your kids to see some animals and just do something that’s more hands-on, we’re really supported by our community and by people coming and people volunteering and participating with us.”

Cupps says she has been attending the fair her whole life.

Her own kids were in 4H and still come to the fair with her.

“My own children grew up in the system,” Cupps continues, “My husband always said that we grow crops and we grow animals but we’re actually raising kids. It’s the fact that you have to do it. That this animal is relying on you.”

Cupps says the livestock shows are competitive but it’s not only about winning.

“You win some, you lose some, and you need to be a gracious loser as well as a gracious winner,” Cupps adds, “So it really teaches the kids a lot of things.”

For a list of events, hours and the entertainment schedule you can click here. The cost is $12 a person and that includes rides and entertainment.

