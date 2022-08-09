Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chili Time abruptly closed its doors Tuesday, leaving customers and employees scrambling for answers

The Vine Street restaurant’s parking lot sat empty Tuesday.

Those who did show up expecting to eat were greeted by a sign which read: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we will be closed until further notice.”

Lisa Robinson has worked at Chili Time on and off for 18 years.

She says the sign on the front door was the only notice that she and about 12 other employees received that they no longer had a place to go to work.

“Give us at least a couple of weeks’ notice,” Robinson said. “You expect us to give you a notice if we was going to get a new job.”

Chili Times’ owners, Kimberly and Chris Vidas, also deleted the restaurant’s Facebook page.

FOX19 NOW did reach out to Kimberly and Chirs but have not heard back from them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.