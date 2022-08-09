Cincinnati, Hamilton County leaders to discuss monkeypox vaccine availability

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati and Hamilton County leaders are holding a joint news conference Tuesday to discuss monkeypox vaccine availability.

It will take place at 9:45 a.m. on the steps of Cincinnati City Hall, 801 Plum St.

Cincinnati City Councilmember Reggie Harris and Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus will speak, along with health commissioners for both Cincinnati and the county.

Hamilton County Public Health and the Cincinnati Health Department will offer their initial limited supply of monkeypox vaccination to high-risk groups in the city and county, the city said in a news release Monday.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared monkeypox a national health emergency.

Several weeks ago, the Cincinnati Health Department informed the interim city manager’s office that Cincinnati had its first two confirmed cases of monkeypox.

In response, city officials say they have partnered closely with the county to be as proactive as possible and stop the spread of this virus.

While the CDC works to contain the current outbreak and learn more about the virus, city officials say it is important that citizens and health providers have up-to-date information so they can make informed choices when in spaces and situations where monkeypox could be spread.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus (monkeypox virus) not commonly seen in the United States. Monkeypox can cause a rash that may look like pimples or blisters, sometimes with a flu-like illness.

According to the CDC, symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever.

Headache.

Muscle aches and backache.

Swollen lymph nodes.

Chills.

Exhaustion.

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters and can appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body, such as the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus. For Hamilton County residents that are concerned about fever, swollen glands, and a new rash, please contact your health care provider for evaluation.

For more information about monkeypox, please visit: https://www.hamiltoncountyhealth.org/services/programs/community-health-services-disease-prevention/monkeypox/

