Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Fans, friends pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the...
Olivia Newton-John rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the mega-popular movie musical “Grease.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There was a floral tribute for Olivia Newton-John Monday at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Australian singer and actress died at her Southern California ranch Monday morning. She was 73 years old.

Over the last 30 years, she was treated for several bouts of cancer – most recently at the base of her spine.

The four-time Grammy winner rose to fame in 1978 after starring opposite John Travolta in the mega-popular movie musical “Grease.”

Travolta paid tribute to his former co-star with a post on Instagram that read:

My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!

@johntravolta

Newton-John’s 1981 track “Physical” also went on to spend ten weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

She sold more than 100 million albums throughout her lengthy career.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's body was found early Monday morning on I-75 northbound near the Kyles Lane exit.
Body found on side of I-75 North identified
Multiple jurisdictions at the scene of a water search after a person reportedly crashed and...
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
Police were at the scene of a crash on Hamilton Avenue at I-275.
Victim identified in Colerain Township crash
Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge
Body pulled from Ohio River under Taylor Southgate Bridge
First responders bogged down by a Wilmington Air Park foam release.
Coroner, Red Cross at Wilmington Air Park after foam release

Latest News

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
FILE - A sales associate talks with a prospective buyer of a Cooper SE electric vehicle on the...
Most electric vehicles won’t qualify for full federal tax credit
K-9 Blue with the Niceville Police Department died in a car accident Sunday evening.
K-9 officer dies in car crash, Florida police confirm
Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp.
WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea