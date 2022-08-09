FIRST ALERT : HEAVY DOWNPOURS WILL BRING FLOOD CONCERNS

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for daytime highs Tuesday in the mid 80′s with random downpours setting up and this will be the case for the next two days.

Most areas will not see rain at any one time but individual thunderstorms - which are NOT expected to be severe - could contain intense downpours leading to flooding. That pattern will continue Tuesday and Wednesday and because of that both days are First Alert Weather Days.

In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is encouraging news for late week - beginning Wednesday night - an invasion of Canadian air - EH! will bring cooler, much less humid air to the FOX19 NOW viewing area that will last through the weekend.

That gift from our friends of the North Country signals a pattern change that will keep temperatures a bit cooler than normal into the last week of August.

