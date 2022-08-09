Contests
Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch accused of DUI in Las Vegas

According the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lynch was arrested Tuesday and taken to...
According the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lynch was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was charged with DUI.(City of Las Vegas)
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported former NFL star Marshawn Lynch was arrested after he was accused of driving under the influence.

Officers stopped a vehicle at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday because they suspected the driver, identified as Lynch by police, was impaired, KVVU reported.

Upon further investigation, Las Vegas police reported officers determined Lynch had been driving impaired.

According to police, Lynch was then arrested and taken to the Las Vegas City Jail where he was charged with DUI.

Lynch retired from the NFL after the 2019 season after playing for 13 seasons, according to ESPN. During his career, he played for the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders.

