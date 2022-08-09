Contests
Gucci coming soon to Kenwood Towne Centre

Luxury retailer Gucci is coming soon to Kenwood Towne Centre, according to the mall’s website.
Luxury retailer Gucci is coming soon to Kenwood Towne Centre, according to the mall's website.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luxury retailer Gucci is coming soon to Kenwood Towne Centre, according to the mall’s website.

Gucci is listed under stores “coming soon.”

It’s not immediately clear when the store will open or where it will be located inside the mall with more than 100 other stores off Interstate 71 at Montgomery Road.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

