Kroger announces locations that will offer sports betting in 2023

13 Kroger locations around Greater Cincinnati were on the pre-approved Type C sports gaming...
13 Kroger locations around Greater Cincinnati were on the pre-approved Type C sports gaming list, as of July 22.
By Emily DeLetter
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Starting next year, sports betting will be legal in Ohio. With that in mind, grocery stores like Kroger, bars, casinos, restaurants and other locations around the state are sending in their applications, hoping to take advantage of the opportunity.

In 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law, approving sports betting to begin. And in June of this year, the Ohio Casino Control Commission announced that the state’s sports betting program would have a universal start date of Jan. 1, 2023.

Paul Brown Stadium redesign: Sports betting bar, nightclub proposed

The law will allow both online and brick and mortar sports betting to take place, with betting available at a number of locations once it goes into effect. Locations like grocery stores fall under Ohio’s “Type C” category.

Sports betting in Ohio: What is a ‘Type C’ location?

Before applying to the Casino Commission, Type C applicants first need a recommendation from the Ohio Lottery. To be considered a Type C applicant, a location must hold both a valid liquor permit and lottery sales agent license. It must also have a current recommendation for licensure from the lottery and needs to be a for-profit corporation or association.

Below is a list of the 13 Kroger locations around Greater Cincinnati on the pre-approved Type C sports gaming list, as of July 22. In response to The Enquirer’s request for comment, a spokesperson from Kroger said there was nothing more to share at this time.

  • 7580 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Township.
  • 3636 Springdale Rd., Colerain Township.
  • 1 W. Corry St., Corryville.
  • 100 E. Court St., Downtown.
  • 560 Wessel Dr., Fairfield.
  • 5910 Harrison Rd., Green Township.
  • 5250 Newtown Dr., Liberty Township.
  • 7300 Yankee Rd., Middletown.
  • 3033 Heritage Green Dr., Monroe.
  • 4613 Marburg Ave., Oakley.
  • 3760 Paxton Ave., Oakley.
  • 11390 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Township.
  • 8000 Princeton Glendale Rd., West Chester.

