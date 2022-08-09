Contests
Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl overdosed on numerous drugs.

The young girl allegedly ingested drugs and then overdosed while she was in the care of Tristian Shepherd and Amy McGuire, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

It is unknown when the overdose happened, but the prosecutor’s office said 911 got a call one day that the three-year-old was vomiting blood.

First responders found the girl breathing, but unresponsive.

The young girl was given Narcan and taken to the hospital.

Methamphetamine and norfentanyl were found in her urine sample, the prosecutor’s office said. Her blood tests also indicated that the girl had ingested PCP and benzodiazepines, they added.

The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office says they do not have a current condition for the 3-year-old girl.

Shepherd and McGuire are scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 26, the prosecutor’s office said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

