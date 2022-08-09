Police urge select NKY residents to check for woman missing since last week

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kenton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who is diabetic and has dementia.

Sherry Moore, 67, walked away from Regency Manor nursing home on Madison Pike in Independence on Aug. 4.

Authorities including K9s conducted a search for Moore around the nursing home immediately after she was reported missing. Subsequent searches have used drones.

Investigators have canvassed the surrounding area and viewed both residential and commercial video footage without success. Nor did a search of Moore’s previous address help.

Moore was last seen wearing blue jeans, white gym shoes, a blue and white jacket and a floral print shirt.

Police are asking those who live in the area of the nursing home to check the area around their residences, including in and around any out buildings. Residents are also urged to check any water sources on their properties.

Kenton County PD provided the following area description: Those who live “immediately on or off KY-17 (four-lane portion) between the intersection fo Harris Pike/Shaw Road southward to the intersection of Taylor Mill Road/Walton Nicholson Pike.”

If you locate anything suspicious, do not disturb it and immediately call 911 or contact the Kenton County Communication Center at 859.356.3191.

