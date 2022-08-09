Shooting outside senior care facility in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a shooting outside a senior care facility in Westwood.

It was reported outside Judson Care Facility off Harrison Avenue at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, police confirm.

Police say they received a report that a man trespassed onto the property and was in the lobby. Employees asked him to leave and called 911.

Shortly after, gunshots rang out and a victim was shot in the facility’s parking lot.

The shooting victim was uncooperative with police before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police confirm they are investigating if there is a connection.

