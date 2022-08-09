Tuesday, Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days for heavy rain, flooding
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thunderstorms with intense downpours that could cause flooding means Tuesday and Wednesday are FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area Tuesday and Wednesday.
Expect muggy conditions Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s and feel-like temps in the 90s.
Cooler Canadian air will bring less humid air to the FOX19 NOW viewing area that will last through the weekend.
It’s a pattern change that will keep temperatures a bit cooler than normal into the last week of August.
