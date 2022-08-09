Tuesday, Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days for heavy rain, flooding

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thunderstorms with intense downpours that could cause flooding means Tuesday and Wednesday are FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expect muggy conditions Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s and feel-like temps in the 90s.

First Alert Weather Day: Periods of steady to heavy downpours continue on and off this afternoon through Wednesday evening. SEVERE RISK is LOW, however any pocket could produce high water with a saturated ground, especially south and east of Cincinnati. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/DOBV79knkt — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) August 9, 2022

Cooler Canadian air will bring less humid air to the FOX19 NOW viewing area that will last through the weekend.

It’s a pattern change that will keep temperatures a bit cooler than normal into the last week of August.

