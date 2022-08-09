Contests
Tuesday, Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days for heavy rain, flooding

Frank's First Alert Forecast
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thunderstorms with intense downpours that could cause flooding means Tuesday and Wednesday are FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the FOX19 NOW viewing area Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expect muggy conditions Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s and feel-like temps in the 90s.

Cooler Canadian air will bring less humid air to the FOX19 NOW viewing area that will last through the weekend.

It’s a pattern change that will keep temperatures a bit cooler than normal into the last week of August.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

