West Chester Reds fan makes yearly trip to Field of Dreams

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Is this heaven” is synonymous with baseball fans.

The phrase from the sports classic “Field of Dreams” is more than just words in a movie for one West Chester resident.

For 26 years, Bob Pritchett has made the trip to Dyersville, Iowa, and has become a regular at the site where the legendary movie was filmed.

FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman caught up with Pritchett about what makes this piece of land baseball heaven.

West Chester Reds fan makes yearly trips to Field of Dreams

