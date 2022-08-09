West Chester Reds fan makes yearly trip to Field of Dreams
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Is this heaven” is synonymous with baseball fans.
The phrase from the sports classic “Field of Dreams” is more than just words in a movie for one West Chester resident.
For 26 years, Bob Pritchett has made the trip to Dyersville, Iowa, and has become a regular at the site where the legendary movie was filmed.
FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman caught up with Pritchett about what makes this piece of land baseball heaven.
