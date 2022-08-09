Young Bengals fan getting chance to fulfill dream

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-year-old youth football player will have his dream fulfilled on Friday when his cleats run across the same field that has been the scene of countless Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase highlights.

Friday is just a preseason game for the Cincinnati Bengals, but for Gavin Yeager and his South Kenton Nittany Lions teammates, it is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Even though the Bengals’ home now goes by Paycor Stadium, the youth football game at halftime tradition will continue.

This year’s game features the Walton Verona Bearcats and the South Kenton Nittany Lions.

Ten-year-old Yeager comes from a big Bengals family, and to hear that he will be sharing the same field as his favorite player, Ja’Marr Chase, left him in awe.

“It’s going to mean a lot to me,” said Yeager. “I’m probably going to be smiling. I might cry.”

Gavin, surrounded by his football trophies, said all of his awards don’t equal the emotions he felt when he found out he and his teammates will play at Paycor Stadium.

“Just being able to be there with my friends, it will probably mean a lot to them,” Yeager said. “My friends are always there to help me when I’m down and are always there to help me win and my family.”

Yeager hopes to get the chance to tour the facility and check out the Bengals locker room.

His brothers and friends say if he gets that opportunity to do so, he has to be ready, so they taught him how to griddy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.