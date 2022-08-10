1 dead in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a Brown County house fire, according to Brown County dispatchers.

It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, they said.

Fire crews are still on scene investigating.

No firefighters are reported hurt, according to dispatch.

