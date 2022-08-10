Contests
1 dead in Brown County house fire

One person is dead in a Brown County house fire, according to Brown County dispatchers.
One person is dead in a Brown County house fire, according to Brown County dispatchers.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a Brown County house fire, according to Brown County dispatchers.

It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, they said.

Fire crews are still on scene investigating.

No firefighters are reported hurt, according to dispatch.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms.

