$1M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in NKY

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Check your tickets!

A ticket sold in Erlanger at the Kroger store at 3158 Dixie Highway for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega ball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million, lottery officials announced Tuesday.

At last check, the winner has not come forward.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville.

The winning Mega Millions number from the drawing are:

2 - 5 - 29 - 64 - 69 with a Mega Ball of 18

If the ticket holder had also matched the Mega Ball number of 18, they would have won $36 million.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.

They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

The winner should contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to make arrangements to claim their prize.

This was the second $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky in a week.

On July 29, a player in Richmond also won the game’s second prize.

