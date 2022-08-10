Contests
Bengals new stadium name sparks Burrow-themed shirt

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals new stadium name already has a nickname, “PayJoe Stadium.”

In the hours following Tuesday’s announcement that Paul Brown Stadium was no more, Cincinnati sports radio host Mo Egger said the Bengals might as well call it “PayJoe Stadium.”

Not missing a chance to jump on the opportunity, Cincy Shirts wasted no time in rolling out “PayJoe Stadium” shirts.

The shirts are available online and in-store for $20.

