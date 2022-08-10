Body of missing woman found in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, Kentucky (WXIX) - The body of a woman missing for nearly a week was found Wednesday morning near the nursing home she walked away from, Kenton County Police say.

Sherry Moore was reported missing from Regency Manor nursing home in Independence on Aug. 4.

Police say Moore’s body was recovered in the vicinity of the nursing home by an Independence Fire Department Search Team.

They were acting on a tip from EquuSearch Midwest Search and Recovery which was the result of a drone flyover.

Police say the investigation into Moore walking away from the nursing home continues and an autopsy will be performed.

