Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati border patrol seizes $6.88 million worth of counterfeit jewelry

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers in Cincinnati seized a package from Hong Kong with 13...
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers in Cincinnati seized a package from Hong Kong with 13 fake Rolex watches.(U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers in Cincinnati seized three shipments of counterfeit jewelry and watches from Hong Kong on Friday and Saturday.

The Centers of Excellence and Expertise deemed the items counterfeit, in which the shipments equated to $6.88 million worth of fake jewelry.

According to Public Affairs Officer Steven Bansbach, one of the shipments held 275 Cartier Love bracelets with the total value of $319. According to the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price, the bracelets would have been $3.27 million if they were real.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers in Cincinnati seized a package from Hong Kong with 13...
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers in Cincinnati seized a package from Hong Kong with 13 fake Rolex watches.(U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

A second shipment arrived to border patrol officers on that same Friday, Bansbach said. Officers found 500 counterfeit Cartier bracelets that would have been worth $3.2 million, according to the MSRP.

“These large seizures illustrate the work our officers do every day to protect our country, its citizens, and the economy,” Director of Field Operations-Chicago Field Office LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke said. “Our officers are dedicated to preventing counterfeiters from defrauding consumers and legitimate businesses.”

Border patrol officers received a third shipment on Saturday that contained 13 fake Rolex watches, which would have been worth over $405,000, according to the MSRP.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers in Cincinnati seized a package from Hong Kong with 13...
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers in Cincinnati seized a package from Hong Kong with 13 fake Rolex watches.(U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

While e-commerce has allowed people to easily purchase products through online vendors, it has also allowed counterfeit and pirated goods to have access to the U.S. economy, Bansbach said.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. consumers spend more than $100 billion every year on counterfeit products and goods.

“CBP is responsible for enforcing nearly 500 U.S. trade laws and regulations on behalf of 49 other federal agencies,” Port Director for Cincinnati Richard Gillespie said. “CBP officers play a critical role in the Nation’s efforts to keep unsafe counterfeit and pirated goods from harming the American public. This is yet another dramatic example of how CBP officers work every day to protect the American consumer, the US economy and US jobs.”

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has created an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness, the consequences and the dangers that come with purchasing counterfeit items online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign posted on the doors of Chili Time reads: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we...
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
The suspects allegedly targeted bins where Kings Island patrons leave personal items before...
3 Cincinnati men accused in theft scheme at Kings Island, prosecutor says
The young girl was given Narcan and taken to the hospital.
Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose
Hydia Hamilton-Smith
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
A man's body was found early Monday morning on I-75 northbound near the Kyles Lane exit.
Body found on side of I-75 North identified

Latest News

Field of Dreams: A conversation with Johnny Bench
Field of Dreams: A conversation with Johnny Bench
A new poll commissioned by Trusaic and conducted by YouGov, ranks the kind of unusual new job...
New poll ranks top unusual job benefits
Brent Wethington, a Colerain police detective, pictured here at a news conference in Nov. 2021
Colerain Township police detective quits after admitting to having sex on duty, records show
Pendleton Co. Schools Back in Class
Pendleton Co. Schools Back in Class