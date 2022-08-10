Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman is behind bars for allegedly abusing a 20-month-old baby who later died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Hydia Hamilton-Smith, 23, was arrested on Aug. 5. She is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of child endangerment.

Hamilton-Smith abused the young boy at an apartment in Roselawn, leaving him with substantial physical injuries including facial trauma and extensive burns, according to the arrest report.

The boy also had bruising and brain trauma due to lack of oxygen, the arrest report reads.

EMS transported him to Cincinnati Children’s while in cardiac arrest. He died after arriving at the hospital.

Hamilton-Smith is being held on a $500,000 bail bond.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment until a grand jury decides whether to indict Hamilton-Smith.

FOX19 spoke with a neighbor who says she never heard noises or commotion from Hamiltion-Smith’s unit and that she was shocked to learn about the alleged abuse.

Hamilton-Smith will be in court Aug. 15.

