Clearcreek Township officer returns to ICU, family asks for prayers

Officer Eric Ney was shot in the face during a deadly officer-involved shooting last month.
Clearcreek Township Police Eric Ney
Clearcreek Township Police Eric Ney(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer wounded in a deadly shooting is back in the ICU.

The family of Officer Eric Ney is again asking for prayers a month after he was shot in the face.

Ney’s family says he has suffered a “major setback” with emerging pulmonary and neurological issues.

Ney, a 14-year police veteran, was discharged from a rehab center on July 31. He suffered the gunshot wound while responding to a domestic violence situation on July 12.

The man who shot Ney, 65-year-old Mark Evers, was himself shot dead by Sgt. Nicole Cordero.

A medical helicopter flew Ney to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, though Ney was reportedly breathing on his own. The officer’s condition improved markedly over the next week.

The bullet entered beneath Ney’s right eye, went through his face and came out above his left ear, according to family members.

Ney’s family speculated last month he might have long-term issues including sinus problems, partial vision loss in one eye and partial hearing loss in one ear.

[Officer on the mend after getting shot in the head during deadly encounter last week]

