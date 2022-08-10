Colerain Township police detective quits after admitting to having sex on duty, records show

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Colerain Township detective has quit after initially denying and then admitting to having sex on duty and in his police vehicle with a civilian employee, according to police records released Wednesday.

Brent Wethington, 32, also admitted to inappropriate touching in the office, the documents show.

He declined to comment when FOX19 NOW reached him on the phone Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Mark Denney and Township Trustee Matt Wahlert also declined to discuss the case.

He worked for Colerain Township Police Department as an officer since 2015 and was promoted to detective three years ago, according to his personnel file.

He started a consensual relationship with the civilian employee earlier this year, in February, police records released Wednesday show. She told investigators they initially met weekly for sex and then twice a week, secretly communicating on the Snapchat app instead of texting on his phone to evade his wife.

But his wife found out anyway, ending the affair.

Investigators determined he had sex on duty three times: March 18, April 4 and April 8.

Another four potential occurrences “can reasonably be presumed to have occurred” on March 8, March 11, March 16 and March 24, the investigation concluded.

The encounters lasted about 30 minutes each time, improperly using the township’s time for his personal use or gain. Wethington did not request or take paid leave.

He also “worked to conceal the relationship and failed to report this relationship to his Division Commander in person as soon as possible as required by policy. In fact, he did not report the relationship until acknowledging it as part of this investigation, more than three months after it began and more than one month after it had ended,” police wrote.

The investigation also concluded that on different occasions while both on and off-duty and having reason to believe that an investigation into his conduct was either likely to occur or knowing that one had been initiated, he knowingly made false statements to members of his supervisory chain of command as well as the police department command staff regarding his conduct.

“This investigation revealed that Detective Wethington intentionally made a dishonest statement to two police department supervisors in his chain of command which misled them and influenced the actions they took regarding misconduct on his part, which he was concealing from them with the untruthful statement,” police records show.

“Detective Wethington admitted to knowingly making the untruthful statement because he feared the potential outcome for the actual misconduct which he was concealing. Detective Wethington intentionally made a subsequent, albeit different, dishonest statement to four police department command staff officers regarding the same misconduct he had originally lied about and concealed, denying initial allegations of misconduct which were found during this investigation to be true.

“Detective Wethington acknowledged knowingly making the untruthful statement because he was facing four high-ranking police officials and had just received a complaint of gross misconduct. Detective Wethington also knowingly and intentionally made an untruthful statement to investigators during an interview conducted with him concerning his misconduct. He assured investigators that he had not engaged in sex with (the woman) while he was on duty.

“Later in the interview when confronted with specific dates and circumstances, he acknowledged that he had engaged in sex with (the woman) in his assigned unmarked take-home police vehicle while he was on duty.

