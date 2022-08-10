FIRST ALERT: Heavy downpours for some Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The threat for flooding persists. Flash flooding will be a concern with heavy rainfall, which is why all of northern Kentucky, Ohio & Switzerland counties in southeastern Indiana, and Adams, Brown and Clermont counties in southwest Ohio are all under a Flood Watch until 8 p.m.

Heavy downpours will occur in any shower or thunderstorm that develops in the afternoon and early evening in the tri-state. Areas of ponding on roadways as well as localized flooding will be something the First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring until the Flood Watch expires. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s with humid conditions.

Humidity begins to decrease on Thursday as clouds move out of the tri-state. We can’t rule out a slight chance for a quick shower or rumble of thunder Thursday afternoon and evening as a weak cold front passes through the tri-state. The front is weak with moisture, but it will aid in delivering cooler conditions to the region!

Pleasant conditions are expected Friday and Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, so consider having the windows open when you sleep!

Sunday through early Tuesday will have isolated chances for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms, though as of Wednesday morning this doesn’t appear to be widespread. High temperatures through the middle of next week will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

